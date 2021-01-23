JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.95.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
