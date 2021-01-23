Jetcoin Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $279,874.19 and $858,658.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04263931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

