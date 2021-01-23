Jibrel Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $121,909.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

