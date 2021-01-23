(JLIF.L) (LON:JLIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(JLIF.L) (LON:JLIF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $142.60. (JLIF.L) shares last traded at $142.60, with a volume of 4,631 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.60.

(JLIF.L) Company Profile (LON:JLIF)

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for (JLIF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (JLIF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.