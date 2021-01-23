Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $4.13 million and $14,448.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,912,104,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

