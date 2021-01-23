Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,315,000 after acquiring an additional 921,991 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 615,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 807,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after acquiring an additional 611,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.