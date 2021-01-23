John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.98. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 136,742 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

