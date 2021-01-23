John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $330.31

John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.31 and traded as high as $333.40. John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) shares last traded at $327.60, with a volume of 357,230 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 330.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -53.70.

In other news, insider Ben Loomes acquired 30,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £84,411.45 ($110,284.10).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

