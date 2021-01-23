Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

