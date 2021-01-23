Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.80

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.80 and traded as high as $148.87. Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at $142.80, with a volume of 295,075 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.80. The company has a market cap of £634.33 million and a P/E ratio of 204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

