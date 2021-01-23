Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $31,656.57 and approximately $5,898.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00076390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00650637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.34 or 0.04262268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.