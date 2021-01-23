JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) (LON:JPB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.50

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) (LON:JPB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and traded as high as $66.50. JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 31,267 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.44.

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) Company Profile (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.