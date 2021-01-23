JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 901,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

