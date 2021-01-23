JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,100.91

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,100.91 and traded as high as $1,160.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) shares last traded at $1,131.63, with a volume of 35,831 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,100.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.50. The company has a market cap of £268.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) Company Profile (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.