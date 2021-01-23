JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Trading 0% Higher

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $55.12. 3,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

