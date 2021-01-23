Juggernaut Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $964,212.24 and approximately $214,138.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

