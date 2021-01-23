JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $112.38 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00126768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00077127 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040168 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

