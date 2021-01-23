JustBet Price Down 5.4% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. JustBet has a total market cap of $214,770.01 and $20,665.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

