JustLiquidity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for $35.60 or 0.00108337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039170 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

