JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $34.62 on Major Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $34.62 or 0.00107324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $1.29 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00282480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040916 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

