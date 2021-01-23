Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Kansas City Southern updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,727. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

