KARMA (KARMA) Trading Down 51.5% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 683.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $84.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004214 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00083553 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

