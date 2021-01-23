Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $2.27

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00006991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $106.56 million and approximately $61.85 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00114926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.61 or 0.00906025 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,304,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

