Kava.io (KAVA) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $104.17 million and $65.97 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00006916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00115338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022559 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,273,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

