Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00116780 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005564 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007172 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001221 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023111 BTC.
Kava Profile
Kava's official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
