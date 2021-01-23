Keep Network Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $124.85 million and $1.58 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,744,279 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

