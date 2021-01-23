Keep3rV1 Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $63.59 million and $14.66 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $317.95 or 0.00994478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

