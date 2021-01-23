Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $11.19 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $826,159.96 and $115,097.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00034925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,831 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.