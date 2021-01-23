Keep4r Market Cap Achieves $817,134.27 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00034736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $817,134.27 and $102,241.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep4r has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00075232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,831 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

