KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $379.85 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $379.85 or 0.01182637 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00128471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039490 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

