KeeperDAO Trading Up 28.5% Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $395.07 or 0.01239666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $14.39 million and $8.75 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00078069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00282334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040030 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

