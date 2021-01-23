Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,625 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

