Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 140,238 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 322.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.97% of Artesian Resources worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 181,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

