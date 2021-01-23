Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 221,655 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 221,655 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 368.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $361,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EVN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.