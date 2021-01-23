Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 136,118 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 326.5% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

