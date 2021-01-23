Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

