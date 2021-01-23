Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

