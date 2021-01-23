Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $64.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

