Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,853 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

