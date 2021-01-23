Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $256.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day moving average is $233.76. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $258.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.