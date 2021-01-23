Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 188.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

