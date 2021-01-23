Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

