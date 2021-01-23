Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.19% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $50.86 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

