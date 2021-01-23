Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Deere & Company by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Deere & Company by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Shares of DE opened at $305.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

