Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $158.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

