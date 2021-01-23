Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

