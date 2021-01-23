Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 28,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average is $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

