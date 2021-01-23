Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 4.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Grid by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in National Grid by 9.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 5.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

