Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

