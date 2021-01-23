Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -229.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

